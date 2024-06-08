Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,344,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,163,128 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.14% of Morgan Stanley worth $218,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $958,105,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $512,867,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098,577 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,094,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Bank of America increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.14. 4,018,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,214,856. The company has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.94.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

