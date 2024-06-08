Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,092 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 325.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 709.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.48. 89,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,074. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $81.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.72.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $379,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,300.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,079,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,558,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $379,990.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,300.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,627,520. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

