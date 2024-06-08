Scout Investments Inc. Has $8.51 Million Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $8,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 41.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $238,000.

Impinj Trading Down 9.0 %

PI stock traded down $14.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,367. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -428.31 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.39 and a 1-year high of $175.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.99.

Insider Activity

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $75,618.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,813 shares in the company, valued at $34,573,694.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $37,806.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,123,165.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $75,618.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,573,694.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,054 shares of company stock worth $11,827,880. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.10.

Impinj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

