Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Cohen & Steers worth $10,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,340,000 after purchasing an additional 24,895 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,401,000 after purchasing an additional 27,513 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,396,000 after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 931,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cohen & Steers

In other news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 7,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $519,528.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,496.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edmond D. Villani sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $291,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,675.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 7,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $519,528.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,496.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on Cohen & Steers from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Cohen & Steers Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CNS traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.58. The company had a trading volume of 97,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,726. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $78.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.30.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $122.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.01 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.83%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

