Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 99,483 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of First American Financial worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,127,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $572,116,000 after buying an additional 81,888 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,594,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,608,000 after buying an additional 425,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,059,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,148,000 after buying an additional 94,854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,680,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,760,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,229,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,216,000 after buying an additional 387,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

First American Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE FAF traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.87. The company had a trading volume of 525,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,495. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day moving average is $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.28. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 101.44%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

