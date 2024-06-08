Scout Investments Inc. Sells 20,897 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,897 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $17,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 94,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after acquiring an additional 47,733 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $1,199,000. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of MTN stock traded down $20.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,901,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,956. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $165.14 and a one year high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.56.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

