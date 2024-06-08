Scout Investments Inc. Sells 272,844 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,076,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 272,844 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.27% of Alamos Gold worth $14,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,881,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,346,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 545,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 396.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,426,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

AGI stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,782,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,095. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $17.29.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.15 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

