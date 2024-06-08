Scout Investments Inc. Sells 3,345 Shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.56% of Global Industrial worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Global Industrial by 520.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 409,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,726,000 after acquiring an additional 343,633 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Industrial by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 28,520 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Global Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Global Industrial in the third quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Global Industrial in the third quarter valued at $357,000. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GIC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.26. The company had a trading volume of 44,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,714. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.94. Global Industrial has a one year low of $26.18 and a one year high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

In other Global Industrial news, Vice Chairman Bruce Leeds sold 380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $15,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

