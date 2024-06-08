Scout Investments Inc. Sells 36,388 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,388 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $15,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,196,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,019,000 after acquiring an additional 91,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $406,934,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,191,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,247,000 after buying an additional 251,182 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,144,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,207,000 after acquiring an additional 380,859 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,036,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,759,000 after acquiring an additional 982,837 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSGP

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.21. 3,343,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,961. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 104.40, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.