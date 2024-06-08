Scout Investments Inc. Trims Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 626,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,819 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $12,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 569.8% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.38. 754,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,371. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.03.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,605.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,258 shares of company stock worth $3,447,255 in the last ninety days. 2.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

