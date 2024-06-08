Scout Investments Inc. Trims Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,743 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.40% of PJT Partners worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PJT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 11,553.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 510,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,120,000 after purchasing an additional 505,712 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PJT traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $104.84. The company had a trading volume of 120,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,259. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $109.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.64.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.53. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $329.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.55%.

PJT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

