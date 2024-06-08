Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a $110.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a negative rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Seagate Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock opened at $96.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.51. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 129.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 77.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,643 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 24,287 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $3,456,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

