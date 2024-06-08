Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 327,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000. Edgewise Therapeutics makes up about 1.5% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,822 shares during the period.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EWTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.
Insider Activity at Edgewise Therapeutics
In related news, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 2,157 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $40,788.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,199.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $32,487.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,810.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $40,788.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,230 shares in the company, valued at $666,199.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $239,495. 24.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of EWTX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.66. 341,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,362. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.13. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Edgewise Therapeutics
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.