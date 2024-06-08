Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,920 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,640,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,245,000 after acquiring an additional 488,206 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $24,641,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 674,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after buying an additional 445,289 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 574,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 47,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $7,326,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

EYPT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 727,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,512. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $473.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.59. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.21). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.77% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. The business had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $10,081,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,734,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $147,056.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,550 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $10,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,734,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

