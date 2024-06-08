Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Has $2.04 Million Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,150 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXNX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 71.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,955 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Axonics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,634,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,755,000 after acquiring an additional 90,132 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Axonics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,250,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,788,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,220,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,976,000 after purchasing an additional 583,958 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Axonics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,397,000 after acquiring an additional 56,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Axonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.08. 380,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,867. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.94 and a 52-week high of $69.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.67.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $91.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.79 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

