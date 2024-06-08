Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,981 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,917,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 38.5% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 64,981 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 131.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ITOS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 287,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,495. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $603.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITOS

iTeos Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.