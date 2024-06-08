Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Has $2.72 Million Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 841.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,990 shares during the period. Arvinas accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Arvinas worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 393.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.69. 544,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,447. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $53.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.75.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.45. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 64.79% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The company had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

