Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 116,260 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $85,744,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at $41,729,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 150.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,090,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 84.4% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 885,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,100,000 after purchasing an additional 405,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 763,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,716,000 after purchasing an additional 275,368 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,345 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $484,549.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,403.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 20,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,341,043.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,490,649.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $484,549.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,403.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,174 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.73.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

NASDAQ ITCI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,080. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $84.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.86.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

See Also

