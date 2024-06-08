Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.9% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ALNY traded up $3.48 on Friday, hitting $152.78. The company had a trading volume of 862,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,842. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of -57.01 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $218.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.91.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ALNY. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.19.
In other news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
