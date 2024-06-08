Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,300 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,443,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,544,000 after buying an additional 104,382 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.14. 2,427,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,054. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day moving average is $83.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EW

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $2,712,527.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,596.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,931.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,004 shares of company stock valued at $13,469,601 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.