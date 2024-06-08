Security National Bank Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Security National Bank bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 61,996 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,140,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,303,000 after purchasing an additional 443,587 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.93. The stock had a trading volume of 199,817 shares. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.71.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.2461 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.