Security National Bank Acquires Shares of 291 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Security National Bank bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,963,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,521,000 after acquiring an additional 46,084 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 16.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,366,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,815,000 after buying an additional 776,491 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,213,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,174,000 after buying an additional 66,816 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,799,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,624,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $784,486,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $200.55. 3,232,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,596. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $214.54. The company has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.61.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

