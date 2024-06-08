Security National Bank Acquires Shares of 4,875 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,288,000 after buying an additional 132,729 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2,203.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 236,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 226,449 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 12,907 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.67. The stock had a trading volume of 43,868,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,392,068. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.19. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $29.56.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.