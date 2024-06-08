Security National Bank Buys Shares of 1,212 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,212 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 641,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $74,516,000 after acquiring an additional 21,362 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,791,661 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $556,168,000 after purchasing an additional 367,647 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 4,169 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.35.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,375,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,935. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.71. The stock has a market cap of $130.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $99.35 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

