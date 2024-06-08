Security National Bank Invests $43,000 in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 20,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGE Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $76.95. The company had a trading volume of 152,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,553. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $83.27.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.46 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 18.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.51%.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

