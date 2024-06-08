Security National Bank Invests $79,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,692 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 31,572.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,361 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 299,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 47.1% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 65,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.32.

AT&T Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 36,626,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,424,848. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

