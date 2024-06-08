Security National Bank Makes New Investment in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,567,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,503,000 after buying an additional 320,633 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 10,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DEA traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $11.92. 652,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,952. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 530.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

