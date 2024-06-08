Security National Bank Takes $115,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,730,184,000 after buying an additional 196,316 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,016,000 after purchasing an additional 374,667 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,516,222,000 after purchasing an additional 88,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $1,313,238,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,750,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,231,000 after purchasing an additional 232,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total value of $128,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,687 shares of company stock worth $8,367,952 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $417.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,523. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $420.57. The company has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a PE ratio of 75.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

