Security National Bank Takes $68,000 Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,857 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3,778.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 334.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Performance

TPR traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,059. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.67.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bernstein Bank raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

View Our Latest Report on Tapestry

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.