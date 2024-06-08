SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on S. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded SentinelOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.08.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.59. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $197,874.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $86,880.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,410.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $197,874.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at $116,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,085 shares of company stock valued at $7,574,423 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 143.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

