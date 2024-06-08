ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,653,000 after buying an additional 122,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,195,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $1,648,259,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,281,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,612,032,000 after buying an additional 81,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE NOW traded down $4.35 on Friday, hitting $698.81. 1,122,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,719. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $732.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $735.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $526.11 and a twelve month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.