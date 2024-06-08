Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 0.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

Hess Midstream stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $34.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,850. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.49. Hess Midstream LP has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.98 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 35.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6516 per share. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HESM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Insider Activity

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $340,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

