Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 57,381 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,381 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of eBay by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of eBay by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,337,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902,579. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.97. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

