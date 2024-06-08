Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 6,274 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,315,832,000 after purchasing an additional 96,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock traded down $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.40. 2,626,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,730. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The company has a market capitalization of $193.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.