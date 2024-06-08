Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 3,070 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 114.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in AON were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AON by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of AON by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 226,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of AON by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON Trading Down 0.9 %

AON stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.12. The stock had a trading volume of 889,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,956. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.01. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.86.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

