Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 52,533 Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 121,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 28,797 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 357,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 135,730 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 297,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after buying an additional 38,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Par Pacific

In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $224,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $224,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $175,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,650.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Par Pacific Price Performance

NYSE PARR traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $25.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,090. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.29.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Featured Articles

