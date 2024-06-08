Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 112,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $916,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 141,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 26,830 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 575,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 75,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,072,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ZI traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,792,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,303. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.