Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 131,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 570.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Stock Performance

ING stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.67. 1,907,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,092. The firm has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $18.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

