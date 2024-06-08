Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 131,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 570.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ING Groep Stock Performance
ING stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.67. 1,907,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,092. The firm has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $18.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ING Groep
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ING Groep
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.