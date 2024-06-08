Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASND. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,719,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,519,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,346,000 after buying an additional 254,749 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,030,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,658,000 after buying an additional 228,457 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $19,092,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $17,481,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ASND stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.17. 131,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,115. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $85.08 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.91). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 152.68%. The company had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.13 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

