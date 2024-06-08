Sidoti Csr Weighs in on The Gorman-Rupp Company’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GRC)

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Gorman-Rupp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 4th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Gorman-Rupp’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Gorman-Rupp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.49 million.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. Gorman-Rupp has a 52-week low of $26.62 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $950.37 million, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 140,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 63.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

About Gorman-Rupp

(Get Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.