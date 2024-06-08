SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) PT Raised to $95.00 at TD Cowen

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SKYW. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SkyWest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

SkyWest Price Performance

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.92.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SkyWest will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

In other SkyWest news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 32,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $2,487,636.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,082,599.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $402,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,198.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 32,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $2,487,636.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,082,599.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,685 shares of company stock worth $6,659,529. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

