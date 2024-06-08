Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lowered its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Snowflake by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Trading Down 0.6 %
Snowflake stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.21. 4,355,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,815,774. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.41 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.72.
SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.92.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
