Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

D.R. Horton stock traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.22. 2,866,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,164. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

