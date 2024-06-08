Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $422,000 Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,730. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.82. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $190.51 and a fifty-two week high of $276.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,266,356 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

