Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,746,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after buying an additional 2,110,032 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $206,912,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,379. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.