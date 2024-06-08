Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVV traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $536.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,081,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,797. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $539.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.39.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

