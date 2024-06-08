Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $934,000 Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 809,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,674,000 after acquiring an additional 92,461 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 124,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 27,361 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,773,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,904,000 after buying an additional 1,267,130 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Copart by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 28,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Up 0.5 %

Copart stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,370,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,941. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average is $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

