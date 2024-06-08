Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 470 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after buying an additional 23,701 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,800,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $208,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 344,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IT traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $434.44. 296,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,934. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.61 and a 12-month high of $486.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $445.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,004 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,523. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IT. UBS Group lowered their target price on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IT

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.