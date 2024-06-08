Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 480 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 263,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 64.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 98,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,736,000 after acquiring an additional 36,850 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,929,000 after acquiring an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 287,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,165,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $4.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.38. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.