South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Stock Price Down 3.1%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. 8,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 27,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

South Star Battery Metals Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$33.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.65.

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. It also owns 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

